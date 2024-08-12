Post Malone gets emotional imagining her daughter's wedding day

Post Malone recently got candid about his two-year-old daughter, whose name he has kept a secret.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Sunflower singer was asked about the meaning behind Yours, a song on his new country album, F-1 Trillion.



In his response, the singer said that he imagines his two-year-old's wedding day.

"I think about it a lot," he said, before admitting that he's "written a whole lot of songs" about his little girl, who is his only child.

Although, the rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard, did not reveal his daughter's name, he did show off her initials 'DDP', which he has tattooed on his forehead.

Moreover, the singer spoke highly of his fiancée, Jamie, and his daughter, and credited them for turning his life around and said, “It changes your life in the best way ever.”

He also admitted that he was on ‘a rough path’ before finding his partner.

The 29-year-old singer shared that he was struggling with loneliness and added that he had long crying sessions during his struggling days.

However, the singer expressed that he seems to be in high spirits now. "I don't feel like that anymore and that's the most amazing thing," he said.