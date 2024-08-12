Woman snides teen girls at Taylor Swift's Eras show in Poland

A viral video from Taylor Swift's Eras concert in Poland has gone viral with two fans experiencing a hurtful interaction.



In the video, an older woman can be seen humiliating two sisters aged 15 and 16, who were accessorised extravagantly with flower crowns, heart-shaped sunglasses and eye jewels for the outing.

"Sorry but you look like trash," said the woman with black-rimmed glasses who herself was dressed in a blue sparkly dress and a shimmery pink kimono.

One of the sisters, Neriya, 16, took to TikTok to share the bizarre episode from PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw with a video clip that captured the encounter.

The caption of the now-viral clip said, "Taylor Swift would be very disappointed."

She added, "I have never been harassed the way i was at the taylor swift concert the other night, being a teenage girl and having a group of grown women harrass [sic] me and my sister for the only reason being our skin colour is an experience I'll never forget."



It appears that the video, which has amassed 35 million views, was taken before the concert began.

As per New York Post, the 15-year-old said in a separate video that the '40-year-old lady' continued to harass them. She called them b****** and told them to leave the show.

"We aren't responding or anything, she just keeps coming back," Neriya said in the clip.

A user said, "A Swifty wouldn't treat another swifty that way. That's so rude. I'm sorry that happened to you guys. Be strong."

"The eras tour is a safe space for so many women and it was meant to be one for you as well ... I hope they didn't completely ruin this amazing experience," another commented.