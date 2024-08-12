THIS Bollywood icon will voice the Hindi version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Shah Rukh Khan will be the voice of Mufasa in the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King.



Khan’s sons Aryan and AbRam will voice Simba and young Mufasa respectively.

For the new movie about Mufasa’s background, the Ra.One actor and his son Aryan are reprising their roles since they voiced the characters in 2019 live-action The Lion King.

Speaking his thoughts on the role, Khan said: “Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba.”

“I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa’s journey in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King depicts Mufasa’s life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king and revisiting this character has been exceptional,” he continued.

He added: “It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful.”

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios at Disney Star, said: “The ferocious Mufasa is more than just a fictional character, he embodies a spirit that continues to inspire generations, a quality Disney strives to bring with every story.”

“When Mufasa: The Lion King was announced, we could not envision anyone other than Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan returning to our family as Mufasa and Simba. Now, with AbRam joining the cast, this movie has become even more special to us. Our endeavour here is for millions of Indian audiences to enjoy this incredible story with their families,” he concluded.

Mufasa: The Lion King will be released in theaters in India on December 20.