Ireland Baldwin drops snaps of her baby uniting with little uncles & aunts

Model Ireland Baldwin is treating hers and father Alec Baldwin's fans to a sweet update from their life.



Ireland, 28, took to Instagram with a picture from their family house as she and her siblings gathered for a family photo with Ireland's newborn daughter who is just 14 months. However, the new mum was the only adult among them.



The first snap showed baby Holland seated on a couch with her mom and all the aunts and uncles who are basically Alec's children with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

The picture was complete with Ilaria Catalina Irena, 22 months, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo 'Edu' Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 9, and Carmen Gabriela, 10, all doing the mother-and-daughter duo Ireland and baby Holland.

"Holland finally met her aunts and uncles ???? @hilariabaldwin." the model captioned the carousel of photos.

In the second picture, Holland, whom Ireland shares with her boyfriend RAC (né André Allen Anjos), looks into the camera while sitting next to baby Ilaria, the youngest of Alec's eight kids.



A third clip showed the kids sitting on the couch preparing for the family photo shoot.

"Everybody say mommy!" a voice behind the camera said.

A fourth and final sweet clip then showed Holland and Ilaria interacting while the other kids ran around them.

Ireland, who Alec shares with ex Kim Basinger recently revealed a teaser released in June, announcing that Alec, Hilaria, and their seven kids would be starring in a TLC reality show titled The Baldwins in 2025.

