Post Malone shares tips on dealing with haters: 'Love wins'

Throughout his career, Post Malone was faced with a label of "culture vulture" which he found disgraceful. But he found a way of dealing with them.



Sharing how he counters them, the Grammy-nominated singer told CBS News Sunday Morning he kept on going despite the hateful attacks explaining, “It’s not for people who hate you,” he admitted. “It’s for the people who love you, and for yourself, you know what I mean?”

Post however said he initially took this personally after his hit White Iverson track in 2015 led some to call him a "culture vulture."

Apart from this, the 29-year-old was also hit out for his look and sound in his early days because critics believed it was a mockery for Black artists.

“It sucked,” he admitted. “I was a kid.” He also revealed that he dealt with it by drinking profusely."

It is not the first time the Sunflower rapper addressed this issue of bullying. One such instance was in 2018 when he slammed his haters during one of his performances saying, “There’s a lot of people that wanted to talk down on me and laugh at me."

"And call me a ‘culture vulture,’ and say that I don’t appreciate hip-hop, that I don’t do nothing for the culture and I always say, congratu-*******-lations, man.”