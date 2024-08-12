Katie Price finally happy with latest facelift results despite court issues

 
Katie Price recently traveled to Turkey for her latest facelift

August 12, 2024

Katie Price is finally happy with her latest facelift.

The model, 46, traveled to Turkey earlier this month for what is believed to be her sixth facelift.

On Monday, Katie took to Instagram Story to express her delight with the outcome of the surgery.

"I must say a week after facial correction done by @trioclinicistanbul I'm so extremely happy with the results literally no bruising and swelling almost gone. Pricey is happy finally," she wrote.

Despite her positive news about the facelift, Katie faced legal issues when she was in Turkey.

An arrest warrant was issued for her due to a missed court date in London related to her bankruptcy proceedings.

She was arrested on August 8 at the Airport upon her return to UK.

However, Katie appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice the following day, where she was warned by Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Daniel Schaffer to attend all future court dates without fail.

Katie reassured that she will rearrange her schedule to ensure she attends the upcoming court date on August 27.

