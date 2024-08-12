Nine Inch Nails to make their film soundtrack debut with 'Tron: Ares'

Nine Inch Nails are onboard to compose for the newly announced film which will be a part of the Tron franchise.

During a presentation at an Official Disney Fan Club event in California on Friday, August 9, Disney confirmed the exciting news of the band’s involvement and even displayed the trailer for the upcoming film.

The movie, Tron: Ares, directed by Joachim Rønning, will be the third film in the epic sci-fi collection, and is all set to be out in cinemas in October 2025.

Even though band members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have long been involved in composing music for movies like Bird Box, The Social Network, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, and among newer ones, Challengers, this film will mark the first time where all the members of Nine Inch Nails would be involved in the composition of a movie’s soundtrack.

This will also be the first work from the band since the fifth and sixth instalments of the Ghosts series back in 2020.

Tron: Ares stars Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges and Greta Lee, and will also be the first from the franchise since the release of Tron: Legacy back in 2010; a film scored by Daft Punk.

Even though the trailer of the film was shown at the Disney event, it is not available online as of yet.