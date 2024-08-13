Real reason Kate Middleton wore stripes in new GB video, experts spills

Kate Middleton has a secret meaning behind her Olympics video outfit.

The Princess of Wales, who is currently battling from cancer, made a small appearance in a rejuvenating clip with Prince William after Great Britain's ground breaking success at the Paris Olympics.

For the video, Kate chose her striped top from Ralph Lauren, indicating 'confidence.'

Fashion Editor Clemmie Fieldsend writes in The Sun: "In March of this year when Kate bravely revealed she was undergoing treatment for cancer she wore a Breton jumper from designer British brand, Erdem."

"Throughout Kate's style reign she has worn the striped wardrobe essential on off-duty days and to royal events that warrant a more relaxed appearance," she adds.

Explaining the meaning behind Kate's top, the expert then noted: "Whether it's a top or a jumper, the Breton acts as somewhat of a comfort blanket for Catherine."



The expert added: "It's become a uniform for her which means when she wears it she’ll instantly feel confident and at ease especially through difficult times. It’s also a reminder of consistency, not only for Kate but for us too. Also, the striped stable is hugely versatile, inoffensive and therefore makes her more relatable."

They noted: "A strip to the seaside, the supermarket or school gates will prove their popularity and relatability. Plus, Kate is a mum and its school holidays. She's battling an illness and juggling entertaining three children. Reaching for your go-to top is something we’d all do in the same shoes - you just want something easy but stylish. And the Breton does just that. "