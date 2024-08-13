What Prince William is trying to tell fans with 'serious' facial hair, expert reveals

Prince William is showing ultimate dedication to wife Kate Middleton as he sports a new beard.

The Prince of Wales, who showcased a rugged look with wife Kate to mark the GB success at the Paris Olympics 2024, showed telling gestures of love and commitment.

Body language expert Judi James said: "It looks even more telling that it is Kate who takes the lead in this clip, just as she often used to before her illness."

"She speaks first and uses the animated, emphatic gesticulation to send out the stronger message of pride in Team GB."

Ms James went on to say: "Kate rewards us with her signature, symmetric smile here that suggests warm, regal pride in the team while William’s clamped lips and puckered smile also hints at pride in his wife as she steps into the lead again here."

Ms James said: "William’s rugged beard looks like a poignant nod to the last time he was seen sporting one, which was back in 2008 when he was celebrating being reunited with Kate after their four-month break-up."



"He seems to have shaved his head hair shorter but more than compensated with his beard, which also signals the fact that he has been taking his family time really seriously and dedicating himself totally to time off with his wife and children," Ms James continued.

