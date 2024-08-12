Sofia Vergara surprises fans with ice cream treat for her dog

Sofia Vergara shared glimpse of her lavish lifestyle during the recent outing.

On Instagram, Vergara surprised fans with an adorable photo of herself with feeding her pet Chihuahua, Amore at iconic Beverly Hills Hotel.

Sofia Vergara treats her dog to a spoonful of expensive ice cream

In the photo the actress, dressed elegantly in a floral summer dress, can be seen feeding Chihuahua a spoonful of ice cream from a silver spoon.

The dessert, priced at $14, according to DailyMail, was just one part of the swanky day at the hotel, where rooms start at $1,300 a night.

The post sparked reaction from fans who flooded the comments section with their love.

One wrote, "the dress is stunning!! and you of course."

Another added, "I love you Sofia, very sweet & pretty."

"Wow so lovely," the third comment read.

The Modern Family star was at the hotel to celebrate a friend's birthday.

She was joined by her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and close friends, including Katya Warner and Katya Gonzalez Ripoll.