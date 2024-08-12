David Harbour recounts his impromptu proposal to Lily Allen

David Harbour married Lily Allen in 2020

Stranger Things actor David Harbour just revealed how he proposed to wife Lily Allen.

Speaking on the Miss Me? Podcast, Harbour recalled that Allen took him to a diamond jewelry shop a few months after they got together.

He revealed that Lily picked and tried on the most expensive ring in the shop, so he took it off her finger and got down on one knee and proposed right there.

He told host Miquita: “It's funny because we'd talked about it, and then we went to Harry Winston's in New York, which is a big like diamond ring shop.”

He continued: “So we went to Harry Winston's and she was looking at these really expensive rings. I guess she just saw one, she was like 'Oh my God'. She tried it on. I was 'Oh, it's really nice'. And I took off.”

He recalled: "I just said to her then in Harry Winston, I got down on one knee when she had the ring and I said 'Will you marry me?' ”

“And she was like ‘Of course’. But it was very chilled. I mean in a sense like our wedding - like it isn't an over-produced moment that we talk about, or that is talked about,” he added.

“I think there's some people that want that in their lives, but we have so many of those produced moments in our lives that I wanted it to feel almost pedestrian,” he noted.

Harbour further explained: “There is something about the expectation of having to tell the story. We got enough of that with like doing interviews. There was something about that that I was like ‘Let's just have this be like a thing that we do’”

“And there's something about that that makes it feel more precious to me,” he remarked.