Margot Robbie's pregnancy foreseen by 'Barbie' co-star?

August 13, 2024

Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt’s mother knew of Margot Robbie’s pregnancy months before the news was official!

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Greenblatt discussed the bond she developed with the blockbuster film’s director, Greta Gerwig, and got candid about how her mother dreamed of Robbie being pregnant.

Recalling her conversation, she told the outlet for their August digital cover story, “I was like, ‘Mom, I'm not texting Margot ‘I think you're pregnant.’ She's going to think I'm crazy.’”

However, as soon as the news was out, Greenblatt went running straight to her mother, exclaiming, “I was like, ‘Mom, Margot's pregnancy came out today.’ And she was like, ‘I called it, I'm a bruja (witch). I can tell the future.’”

After a dramatic pause, she quipped, “That happens a lot with her,” and added, "I was like, 'S***. I should have texted Margot because she would've thought it was awesome.'"

PEOPLE magazine confirmed Margot Robbie is expecting her first baby with husband, Tom Ackerley, on July 8. The two tied the knot in 2016 during a private, intimate ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay.

