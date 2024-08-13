 
Ozzy Osbourne's ex bassist reveals inspiration behind 'Dairy of a Madman'

Ozzy Osbourne's ex bassist, Bob Daisley discussed what inspired 'Dairy of a Madman'

Web Desk
August 13, 2024

Ozzy Osbourne’s former bassist, Bob Daisley, just recalled working with the guitarist, Randy Rhoads, 42 years after the musician’s death.

He stated how, in his opinion, Diary of a Madman, an endeavor that played a key part in the Prince of Darkness’s solo career, is one of the best examples of the late electric guitarists talents.

Osbourne’s second solo record and the last to feature Rhoad’s instrumentals before his tragic demise in 1982, was discussed by Daisley in a conversation with YouTuber Johnny Beane, revealing who the album

Crazy Train is a great radio-friendly song,” Daisley stated, referring to one of Rhoad’s most famous riffs, adding, “It was a great riff, Randy and I put that together. But Diary of a Madman came about because everywhere we went, he'd find a classical guitar teacher, and he was practicing a piece called Etude that his tutor had given him.”

He stated, “Because it had a lot of time changes and was a bit nuts, we thought it would be great for the title track."

“[But] Ozzy didn’t like what we’d done. I don’t think he understood it musically. I remember his exact words: ‘Who do you think I am, Frank f****** Zappa?’” the former bassist recalled.

