Viola Davis marks last hurrah 'in my 50s' with birthday celebration

Viola Davis turned 59-years-old on August 11, 2024

August 13, 2024

Viola Davis just celebrated her birthday with a milestone!

The actress turned 59-years-old on August 11 and shared how she marked the occasion by sharing insights into a celebratory dinner.

In the pictures uploaded on her official Instagram account, the EGOT winner flashed a wide grin, sitting in front of a cake that was decorated with several candles as well as pink, yellow and white frosting.

In the carousel, that began with late French novelist, Émile Zola’s quote, “'If you ask me what I came into this life to do, I will tell you: I came to live out loud,” more photos showed Davis smiling inside a car as singing when she was presented her birthday cake.

"I got love. I got bravery. I got curiosity. I'm alive!" her captioned added.

Marking her milestone birthday as well as expressing gratitude to everyone who showered Davis with love, she concluded, "Here's to my last year in my 50s. Thank you for ALL the birthday wishes."

Previously, reflecting on her life, in a conversation with PEOPLE, she admitted how stardom took her by surprise, saying, “When you grow up in a certain set of circumstances, you no longer see yourself. And that's why you dream big, because it's almost like you're forcing yourself to just believe that something could happen.”

