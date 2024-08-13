Pearl Jam hypes up release of 'Wreckage' music video

Pearl Jam just released official visuals to their track, Wreckage.



Wreckage marks the influential rock band’s current single from their twelfth studio album titled, Dark Matter, which was launched in April through via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records.

“The most popular American rock and roll band of the ‘90s” took to their official Instagram account to mark the release of the official music video.

Despite Pearl Jam being known for not following conventional ways of the music industry such as releasing music videos or taking part in interviews, they featured snippets from their live performance of the same song in Las Vegas.

“"Wreckage" performed live in Las Vegas,” the captioned the post of the footage that was filmed at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, with the visual taken care by Rob Sheridan.

Pearl Jam’s front man, Eddie Vedder and his bandmates took the Las Vegas stage to perform the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay char topper in May while they were on their first leg o the 2024 US tour.

The Black hit-makers will resume their tour