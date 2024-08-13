 
BLACKPINK Lisa admits there is no 'in between' at her label

BLACKPINK Lisa launched her personal label, LLOUD back in February this year

August 13, 2024

BLACKPINK’s Lisa just got candid about her solo pursuit!

The Thai rapper and singer, who is part of the famous K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK, embarked on her personal creative journey after the announcement of her own label LLOUD, back in February.

As she made the company public via her social media platforms, the Pink Venom hit-maker wrote, “Introducing LLOUD, a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment. Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together.”

As she got candid about the liberty of running a label of her own, Lisa stated, “I think what I’ve learned from last time is me, myself, saying what I like and what I don’t like. I think that’s the most important. Because if I say, ‘Ah, it’s okay,’ [people] don’t know—like, am I really okay with it? So, I have to be able to say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ Not in between,” as per Just Jared.

Additionally in a candid question over how the K-pop sensation felt about the widely popular Eras Tour headlined by Taylor Swift, she remarked, “She’s incredible! Singing alone on a stage for three and a half hours is crazy…I maybe could do it with a lot of practice.”

