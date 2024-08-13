Blake Lively, Isabela Ferrer reveal surprising beauty mark coincidence

Blake Lively and Isabela Ferrer have stunned the fans by having similarities without any extra effort including an identical mole on their faces.



The co-actresses, who played the role of Lily Bloom in different phases of life in their new movie It Ends With Us, actually have a mole on the same side of their faces.

But some people assumed before that Ferrer may have added the beauty mark to match Lively’s for the sake of her role.

During an interview on MTV UK, Lively said, “Isn’t that crazy, we have the same mole,"

The host said while referring to Ferrer’s beauty mark that she thought it was fake.

In response, Ferrer said, “A lot of people guessed that.”

She went on to say, "Even in my director session, my director asked if the mark was real. And I said, ‘The Mark? You mean my mole?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean the mark?’ I literally didn’t know what he was talking about for, like, two minutes, I was like, I have my tattoo.”

Lively jokingly said, “And then she had to get one permanently installed, ‘cause it wasn’t," to which Ferrer replied that she got the beauty mark tattooed on.

For those unversed, Lively portrayed the role of Lily Bloom as an adult while Ferrer played the younger version of the protagonist in the new movie out on August 9.