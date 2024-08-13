 
Meghan Markle ‘cruelty' towards dad Thomas Markle laid bare

Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle equation dissected by expert

August 13, 2024

Meghan Markle is being called out for her heartless attitude towards dad Thomas Markle.

The Duchess of Sssuex, who has cut ties with her father ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, does not want family in her life.

Royal expert Jennie Bond comments on OK: "I think it's rather a ridiculous idea to set up a fund for Thomas Markle. I'm sorry that his daughter doesn't want him in her life and I think it's quite cruel of Meghan. However, he has another daughter and a son who surely can perfectly well look after their father."

Ms Bond added: "There are an awful lot of people in the world who need money far more than Mr. Markle. So I think it's really a mischief-making exercise to make Meghan look bad. Meghan seems to have completely severed ties with her American family, except for her mother and perhaps a cousin. It's incredibly sad for Thomas not to know his son-in-law or his grandchildren."

This comes as ‘I’m A Celebrity’ famous Lady Colin Campbell set up a GoFundMe for Thomas Markle on his 80th birthday.

