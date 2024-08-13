Spice Girls reunion no longer on the cards

Geri Halliwell has pulled the plug on a Spice Girls comeback as things get tense between her and Mel B.



The all-girls pop band, once iconic in the 90s, officially disbanded in February 2001, after releasing their final album, Forever, in 2000 with Victoria Beckham's exit.

The band was persistent in making a comeback over the years but their last official performance was in 2012 at London Olympics closing ceremony.

Following then, it's only been announcements and plans that never got fruitful in the light of endless controversies from Mel B who has targeted band member Geri Halliwell numerous times, including but not limited to accusations against Halliwell's Formula One chief husband Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour with a female assistant, Haliwell 'lying about her age,' and claims of sexual relation between her and Halliwell during a Piers Morgan interview.

Halliwell denied the affair, accusing Mel B of making it up to promote her memoir Brutally Honest.



Now as per Daily Mail, the reunion will not be happening as Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, is said to be fed up with 'digs and jibes' allegedly made by Scary Spice.

“Geri has had enough to deal with after all the drama with her husband’s relationship with his assistant — it has been a tough enough time — and she’s just lost patience with Mel and her little digs and jibes,” a source told the outlet.

“She’s walked away and without Geri it’s really not going to happen — in the past she’s been a driving force in the group, but she doesn’t want to deal with Mel at all at the moment let alone share a stage with her.”

The source went on to add, “They’ve always had a tricky relationship but this has got very messy now and nobody has been able to smooth things over between them — so it’s all off again.”

The change of plans comes just one week after Mel B paid Halliwell a birthday tribute on her Instagram story with fresh jibes at Halliwell, referring to her as a 75-year-old.

Prior to that, the two reunited at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday bash in London in April.

A source spilled to The Sun, “Mel tried to smooth things over with Geri at the party but it didn’t go as planned.”

“She was laughing it all off but Geri didn’t seem interested in hearing what she had to say and wandered off,” the insider revealed.

Mel and Geri even avoided being together in group photos.

“When it came to taking their group picture, Geri kept as far away from Mel as possible, which was awkward to watch,” the source confessed, adding that “Geri wanted to be there to celebrate Victoria and have a good laugh with everyone, not talk to Mel about the embarrassing things she’s said about her.”

As per Mirror, Mel B also has an ongoing drama with ex Stephen Belafonte who filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit this year and submitted a voice recording in court this July as evidence against her.