Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive sad news as they gear up for major trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffered major setback as their team suffers huge change ahead of their ‘faux-Royal’ Colombia trip.



According to People Magazine, Harry’s chief of staff, Josh Kettler, resigned from his position just three months after he was hired on trial basis.

The report further revealed that the decision to part ways was amicable, with both parties concluding that the role wasn't a suitable match.

He had accompanied Harry on several recent engagements, including his headline making trip to the UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Kettler, who is a seasoned public relations professional, also played a key role during the Sussexes trip to Nigeria, the report revealed.

The report also suggested that Kettler has returned to Santa Barbara, his home base.



This comes ahead of Harry and Meghan’s summer Colombia trip, which was announced by the Vice President Francia Márquez.



“As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country,” Márquez said in a statement.

She added, "In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.”

"In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."