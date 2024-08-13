Blake Lively shares unpleasant moment with costar Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni were spotted arguing as they were filming the romantic drama in New Jersey last year.



According to Pedestrian, Lively and Baldoni appeared in a clip published on TikTok account of a user named Jillaferr, with a caption, "Feel like Gossip Girl having the scoop on #itendswithus drama."



As per TMZ’s reports, the clip was filmed on May 17, 2023 from the inside of a Hoboken, New Jersey restaurant looking out, showing tension between Lively and Baldoni.

In regards to the clip, the Gossip Girl alum had been moving her hands and then veered away from Baldoni, who was seen waving his hands. It ended with Lively saying “okay” to the actor-filmmaker.

It is worth mentioning that Amos initially captioned the Instagram Stories clip, “Have received a few Qs on the latest #drama and yes they were arguing lol.”

Furthermore, Baldoni presided over an “extremely difficult” environment for cast and crew while noting that Lively was personally “uncomfortable” amid filming, as per Page Six.

Additionally, as per Daily Mail's sources, “None of the cast enjoyed working with Justin, they certainly didn't talk to him at the premiere.”

In this regards, a separate source not involved with the film told TMZ that Lively "rarely looked thrilled" on multiple occasions.

As far as the film is concerned, Lively’s character Lily “overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life."