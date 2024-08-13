 
Prince William celebrates International Youth Day with Diana Award

Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Harry believed that young people have the power to change the world

August 13, 2024

Prince William celebrated the International Youth Day with award close to his heart, the Diana Award.

The future king took to social media and shared his photos from the Diana Award ceremony, held back in March with a touching tribute to his late mother.

In March, Prince William attended the Diana Legacy Awards at the Science Museum, where he delivered a touching speech.

Celebrating the International Youth Day, Prince William shared several highlights from the ceremony to his Insta story and said, "The @dianaaward's young social activists are incredible young people committed to social action, promoting human excellence and inspiring future generations."

Earlier, he said “celebrating international youth day with Diana award today.”

The Diana Award officials also shared the same video saying “INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY: 20 YOUNG SOCIAL ACTIVISTS

“Diana, the late Princess of Wales believed that young people have the power to change the world. Today, on #YouthDay, we reflect on the incredible achievements of the 20 young social activists who were honoured with The Legacy Award in March.

"These incredible young people are being the change they want to see; the true embodiment of International Youth Day.”

