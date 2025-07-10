Brooklyn Beckham celebrates 'best news ever' with wife Nicola Peltz

 
July 10, 2025

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz share family update
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are welcoming her brother's fiancée Kenya Jones into their family.

The couple shared their heartiest congratulations on social media as the newly engaged couple shared the news with a romantic photo together.

"JUST ENGAGED. My whole heart for my whole life," Will's fiancée wrote in a joint post as they announced their engagement after dating each other for 10 years.

Brooklyn reshared the couple's engagement post with a heartfelt shoutout, writing, "Congratulations [Will and Kenya] x love u 2 x so happy for you guys."

Nicola also reshared the announcement, calling it the "best news ever."

She also left a sweet comment on the couple's original post, saying: "KENYA JONES PELTZ! ! ! ! ! ! ! MY FOREVER SISTER! ! ! ! IM SO HAPPY I LOVE YOU BOTH! ! ! ! !"

Brooklyn has reportedly grown close to his in-laws in recent months amid reports of a rift with his parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

The couple has been noticeably absent from family gatherings, including his parents' birthdays. The feud reportedly sparked from Brooklyn and Nicola's disapproval of his own brother Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, who has now broken up to avoid escalation in the Beckham family's conflicts.

