Bianca Censori dances to husband Kanye West's DJ set at private party

Bianca Censori and another female guest were seen dancing very close to each other at her husband's party

By
Web Desk
August 13, 2024

Bianca Censori was recently seen raising the temperature with her suggestive dance moves this weekend.

A video captured at a private party thrown by her husband Kanye West, 47, and rapper Ty Dolla $ign — who dropped their Vultures follow-up album Vultures 2 on August 3 — has emerged on the internet.

Bianca, 29, can be seen grooving to her husband's DJ set at the LA party on Sunday as he played Snoop Dogg's song Drop It Like Its Hot.

The Australian architect was then joined by another female guest next to her vibing to Ye's playlist with some eccentric dance moves.

At one point, the woman also held Bianca by the waist as they danced really close to each other.

Next, Kanye drove the crowd into a frenzy as he played his hit track Field Trip from the new album.

For a change, Bianca was in a more sophisticated outfit than her usual controversial sheer garments. She did stick to her usual sleek updo for the Vultures 2 second celebration.

West also ditched his baggy hoodie for a short-sleeved black shirt, completing his look with a chain around his neck and a pair of sunglasses.

West previously held a listening party for Vultures 2 in Salt Lake City on Friday where Bianca was joined by her two sisters. 

