Fans receive thrilling news about Kate Middleton's return to royal duties

Fans receive good news about Kate Middleton's return to royal duties

Kate Middleton’s fans have received exciting news about the return of the Princess of Wales to royal duties amid her cancer treatment.



The good news has been shared by royal expert Phil Dampier.

Phil Dampier claimed the future queen could return to public duties as early as next month amid signs that she is "a lot better."

The royal author also praised Kate Middleton for her "inner core of steel" and for "pulling on those reserves" following her cancer diagnosis.

Commenting on Kate Middleton’s upcoming trip to Balmoral, Dampier suggested that with visit, she could be back in the public eye by autumn.

Since her cancer diagnosis, Kate has appeared at two public events - Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon men's final.

The royal expert told The Sun, "It's a very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first of all at Trooping the Colour and then at Wimbledon so clearly she's a lot better."

"It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn.”

"You know we can expect to see her start to gradually, slowly do some public engagements, but, as I said earlier, it will totally depend on the medical advice", he continued.