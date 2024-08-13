Kylie Jenner treats fans with birthday festivities from a cruise

Kylie Jenner treats fans with cruise birthday festivities

Kylie Jenner turns 27 on Saturday and decided to celebrate with friends and family as she revealed some behind-the-scenes of the festivities.

In regards to her birthday, Kylie took to her Instagram in order to share her never-before-seen footage with her 398 million followers on Monday.

In the carousel post, the reality star shared pictures of herself with one of her best friends, Stassie Karanikolaou, as well as her two-year-old son Aire, who got a face full of birthday cake during her trip to the Bahamas.

In this regard, Kylie also shares a video of the view from the cruise as it featured a pink and blue sky while another picture a featured birthday lunch feast decoration with "KYLIE" alphabet balloons.

It is worth mentioning that the birthday post came a day after Aire’s father and Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott got arrested in Paris after an alleged altercation involving a security guard and his own bodyguard.

Furthermore, according to Daily Mail, Kylie shared her post shortly after she was spotted arriving back in the US with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

As per the publication, the two have tried to keep their relationship quite secretive, even as they have been beset by occasional rumors of a split.