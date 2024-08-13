 
Archie Renaux and his longtime girlfriend Annie O'Hara are parents to a three-year-old daughter

August 13, 2024

Archie Renaux announces engagement to girlfriend Annie O'Hara

Archie Renaux confirmed engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Annie O'Hara.

During an exclusive chat with People at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming movie Alien: Romulus on Monday, the 26-year-old star confirmed that he and Annie will be tying the knot soon.

The actor admitted he and his girlfriend "kind of need to get our ducks in a row" before officially exchanging vows.

"We've got a few things to plan and get ready for in this next year,” he shared.

Archie also revealed that Iris, his 3-year-old daughter with Annie, will have a special role on their wedding day. 

"She goes to school next September ... so she'll certainly have a job I'm sure," the Shadow and Bone actor said.

However, the two have kept their relationship private, never confirming when their romance began.

Additionally, Archie is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Alien: Romulus. The film will hit theaters on August 16, 2024.

