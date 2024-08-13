Channing Tatum dishes on his romantic life amid 'Blink Twice' promotion

Channing Tatum dishes about his romantic life amid 'Blink Twice' promotion

Channing Tatum shares about his romance with fiancé Zoe Kravitz while promoting his new film, Blink Twice.



The couple started dating back in 2021 and got engaged two years later, while they’re currently working on Kravitz’s first film as a director and co-writer, Blink Twice, its set to hit the theatres on August 23rd.

In regards to the couple’s personal life, the duo have been quite private while making their red carpet debut just last week at the Blink Twice premiere in Los Angeles, as per Daily Mail.

Furthermore, the actor appeared on Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he opened up about the "love of his life."

As per the publication, when Fallon asked what it was like to make a movie with his fiancée, Tatum began at length by admitting, “Creating is our, like, love language. Like, we really just enjoy that. I didn't have any fear going into, like, making a movie with somebody that you're -- you know, is the love of your life,” while the crowd collectively said “aww.”

In regards to the film, Tatum confessed while laughing, “But the movie really is her. It's just her - her whole personality is that movie. And, like, the movie is terrifying. That's underneath the hood if I pop -- if you ever, like, poke the beast enough... That's gonna wake up.”