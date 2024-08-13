Everything to know about Meghan Markle’s screaming match with workers

Meghan Markle’s screaming fit on TV set workers during her CBS Morning interview has turned a lot of heads and here’s everything that went down.

Insight into the entire ordeal has been shared by Ms Angela Levin, a royal expert and biographer.

She weighed in on everything during her appearance on the Dan Wootton Outspoken podcast.

During her time there the expert said, “after the interview was over, she was apparently screaming to the producers, very, very annoyed at what they had asked her.”

“You mustn't do that with Meghan because she's in control. But you could see she couldn't contain her anger, her fury,” she also added while recounting the entire thing that happened off-camera.

Not to mention, according to Ms Levin, “Just the same as in and out of the interview, she couldn't stand Harry speaking,” either.

“She would look at him with such harsh eyes and such a terrible expression on her face because she didn't want him to talk, I imagine.”

For those unversed with everything that was said during this interview which was originally scheduled to announce the couple’s Parents Network initiatives to protect children from the harms of social media, the Duchess got candid about suicidal ideations.

At the time she said, “When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it.”

“I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed.”

“If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything is OK, then that's worth it. I'll take a hit for that.”