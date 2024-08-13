Mark Wahlberg reveals family's reaction to going bald for 'Flight Risk' role

Mark Wahlberg reveals family’s reaction to going bald for 'Flight Risk' rolegeo

Mark Wahlberg surprised his family with a shaved head look he opted for his upcoming movie, Flight Risk.

The 53-year-old actor revealed how his wife, Rhea Durham, and one of their daughters reacted to his new look during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his film, The Union.

"That was one of the most fun reveals. I literally didn't tell her. I came in with a hat on and I took the hat off, she dove -- her and my daughter -- dove under the covers screaming, yelling, going crazy," said Mark, who shares four children with Rhea - Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14.

"They're like, 'Why didn't you just wear a wig?'" he shared.

The Family Plan star added, "But, you know, she liked when I finally cut everything off. She was comfortable with it."

Back in July, Mark surprised his fans by posting a photo of himself with a partially shaved head from the set of Flight Risk.

The movie will hit theaters on October 18, 2024.