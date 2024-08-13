Samantha Hanratty showcases major life changing moment

Samantha Hanratty shared big news on her Instagram as she made a vlog of herself while going through that life changing process.



The Yellowjackets star took to her Instagram in order to share that she is expecting her first child with husband Christian DeAnda.

During the video, she flashed a bag full of pregnancy tests to the camera during the process of taking the test.

In regards to this, Samantha began at length by admitting, “This is silly. I should not even be doing this.”

Meanwhile, the video cuts to Hanratty as she got emotional and stated, “It was negative. I said I wasn't going to get my hopes up, but it said I could still be pregnant and we could take tests next week.”

Furthermore, the actress appeared again on another day and jumped for joy in the bathroom after testing and exclaimed, “No way,” while flashing the positive test on the camera.

In this regard, the Shameless star penned in her Instagram caption, “Still in shock and it’s been 4 months! I will be sharing more from my journey because it has been a wild one! Come follow this new adventure #pregnant #pregnancytest #fyp.”

It is worth mentioning that the post was a hit with the Another Girl star’s 408k followers, and racked comments as fans expressed support and sent happy wishes to her.