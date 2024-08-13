Dr. Dre raves about Snoop Dogg ahead of joint album

Dre. Dre and Snoop Dogg are partnering again for an album after thirty years as the former shared his excitement about the project.



In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Compton rapper said his hit duo with the Drop It Like It's Hot rap star had turned into a successful partnership.

“It’s been 30 years, believe it or not. I’ve only produced one album with Snoop, which was Doggy Style, and that was 30 years ago,” he added after sharing that the album Missionary will be dropped this year.

“We’ve done a lot of things in between and songs and performances and films and things of that nature, but this is my first time actually producing an entire album with him.”

Dre also recalled his working time with Snoop when he was young, ”This one is gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music.” noting, “I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career.”

Explaining further his closeness with him, The Next Episode rapper said, “I don’t even feel comfortable performing without Snoop,” adding, Something about the synergy that me and Snoop have is really interesting.”