John Mulaney reveals hilarious things about in laws after marrying Olivia Munn

John Mulaney has confirmed his marriage to Olivia Munn during a recent interview, where he also revealed a lot about his in-laws.



Mulaney, who shares son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney with Munn, recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

When Seth mentioned the Saturday Night Live star’s wedding, he replied: “Yes. I did. I got married. Thanks a lot.”

“It's the best. It's the best. And my mom is here as well,” he said, waving at his mother-in-law in the audience.

Seth then pointed out to the audience that Kim is Mulaney’s mother-in-law, which prompted the actor to say, “Oh, yeah. But like you said, we got married, so that's -- I call her I'll say in-law”.

Seth than asked about the comedian’s relationship with his in-laws.

“It's the greatest single time in my life. I've been in a lot of interesting situations. I've never -- marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I've ever done,” he shared.

He shared how happy he was that Kim accompanied him for the interview, adding “One of them will come with you anywhere. [ Light laughter ] And they call me John Mulaney, full name. A little wrong, full name all the time. ‘Olivia is here with John Mulaney.’ Yeah. And they're the greatest.”

Mulaney shared that his in-laws are “uptight about a lot” of different things like, “Money, health, anything -- almost everything is taboo.’

He then shared another hilarious piece of information about the family, saying, “The Luong family, they talk about anything immediately upon meeting you. Like, how much money you have? Why you so skinny?' ”

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn met in 2021 after he got divorced rfmo his wife-of-eight-years Annamarie Tendle. The couple welcomed their son Malcom the same year and tied the knot in July this year.