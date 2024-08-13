 
'Umbrella Academy' star David Castaneda frustrated over season 4 twist

David Castaneda speaks out on controversial 'The Umbrella Academy' finale twist

Web Desk
August 13, 2024

David Castaneda speaks out on controversial The Umbrella Academy finale twist
David Castaneda speaks out on controversial 'The Umbrella Academy' finale twist

David Castaneda expressed his frustration on The Umbrella Academy final season.

In an interview with US Weekly, David, who stars in the series as Diego Hargreeves, talked about surprising plot twist in the final season.

The twist involves a romantic storyline between the characters Five and Lila, played by Aidan Gallagher and Ritu Arya, respectively.

David said, "I didn’t understand – I was p***** off."

"I was angry. I talked to Steve [Blackman] a few times. I was like, ‘Hey, does this really have to happen?’" he added.

While shooting the scene David "was always trying to convince Steven, ‘Who’s going to win? Come on, Diego’s going to win, right?’"

"And he would say, ‘Well, we don’t know, maybe Five, maybe Diego, maybe both.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no, no. She’s got to be with Diego,'" he added.

The Umbrella Academy, based on the comic book series by Gerard Way, has been a popular show on Netflix.

