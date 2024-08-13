 
Geo News

Katy Perry drops Italy trip behind-the-scenes with fiance Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry's recent voyage comes after she dropped the music video for her new song 'Lifetimes' on Thursday

By
Web Desk
|

August 13, 2024

Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom are also parents to daughter Daisy Dove, 3.
Katy Perry is voyaging across the Italian seas with her fiance Orlando Bloom.

Perry, 39, recently treated her fans to some behind-the-scene moments from her thrilling adventure with Bloom, 49, with whom she shares daughter Daisy Dove, 3.

In an Instagram slider post, the Teenage Dream songstress can be seen dressed in an orange bathing suit while her fiance can be seen in a pair of trunks as they fly over the sea in a helicopter.

The couple then dive into the water from a height in a video included in the slider post.

Perry went for the same caption she previously went for in a friendship post, writing, "Like the stars are in the sky, You and I will find each other In every single life."

Bloom also commented with a string of heart emojis.

The couple's adrenaline-packed adventure comes after Bloom was seen skydiving out of a helicopter with Lauren Sánchez’s son Nikko Gonzalez as Sánchez, 54, piloted the aircraft on Thursday.

On the work front, Perry dropped the music video for her new song Lifetimes on Thursday, after her forthcoming album's lead single Woman's World dropped.

Perry shot the entire project on location in Ibiza while vacationing with Orlando and their daughter in July.

