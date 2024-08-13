James Cameron evades details on secret 'Terminator' project

Apart from Avatar, James Cameron has a new exciting project in work and that is a new Terminator but he was keeping its details under wraps.



In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran filmmaker was asked about his thoughts on an upcoming show on Netflix which expanded on his work in the sci-fi franchise.

"It looks interesting," he said. "My relationship to that is very much like The Sarah Connor Chronicles – other people spinning stories in a world I set in motion is interesting to me."

Adding, "What’s their takeaway? What intrigued them about it? Where are they going with it? It looks like they’re going back to the root cause of Judgment Day – the nuclear war – and whether that’s an ultimate timeline. I’d be curious to see what they’ve come up with."

In the middle, the Oscar winner teased that he was working on a project based on Terminator.

"I’m working on my own Terminator stuff right now. It’s got nothing to do with that. Like with The Sarah Connor Chronicles, they occasionally touched on things I had been playing with completely independently."

Noting, "So there’s some curiosity there. It’s not a burning curiosity, but, obviously, it’d be nice to see it succeed."

However, James remained tight-lipped when was pressed for more details, "It’s totally classified. I don’t want to have to send out a potentially dangerous robotic agent if you were to talk about it, even retroactively."