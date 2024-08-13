Halle Berry reveals why she didn't appear as Storm in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Halle Berry appeared as Storm in 'X-Men'

Halle Berry has revealed why she didn’t appear as Storm in Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

Before the movie’s release, fans hoped Berry would reprise her role for a cameo. However, that rumor became one of the many surrounding the movie that didn’t happen to be true.

Speaking to ComicBook, the Kidnap actress dished why the cameo didn’t happen, saying, “Blake [Lively] asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, ‘Would you ever be in my husband [Ryan Reynolds’] movie as Storm?’ I said, ‘Yeah, if he asked me,’ but he never asked me.”

Other rumored cameos included Taylor Swift as Dazzler and Ben Affleck as Daredevil. Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently revealed f the duo were ever in talks for cameos.

Levy said: “I definitely had moments where I was worried I would disappoint people when they realized Taylor as Dazzler was not in the movie, but there’s no controlling the internet, and rumors spread like wildfire.”

He added: “It was never a conversation. It was never even a seed of a discussion. Obviously, Ryan [Reynolds] and Blake [Lively], and myself, to a far lesser extent, have our own relationships in real life with Taylor. But, yeah, those rumors were loud and slightly baffling, but nothing I said or did was going to make them quiet down until this movie came out.”