Matt Damon gets honest about fame after 'Good Will Hunting'

Good Will Hunting changed Matt Damon's life and the flood of fame he received after the film was in his words "disorientating."



In a chat with Radio Times, the Oscar winner reflected on his period of rise to fame after the 1997 drama.

“It was really disorientating. It’s like someone rewrites a piece of your code in the matrix – but only for you," he recalled after being asked about his initial reaction to being shot to fame.

“Intellectually, you know that everything that mattered yesterday still matters today. The world has the same problems,” adding, "The world is just never going to be the same for you."

He continued, “When you walk into a room, suddenly everyone turns and looks. It’s bizarre. I think that’s why so many [famous] people behave in odd ways. It’s relentless and it touches every part of your life.”

So, Matt revealed he found a way of dealing with this intense instant attention which, he says, was to go away from work.

"There were three or four years where the only place that I was treated entirely normally was in the circus with my fellow circus performers,” he said,

“So, I hid for a few years while I got my bearings. And then, luckily, I fell in love with someone who was not in the business."