Real reason Prince Harry is skipping uncle Robert Fellowes' funeral

Prince Harry will reportedly not attend the funeral of his uncle, Robert Fellowes, who was married to Princess Diana's sister, Lady Jane.



Fellowes, who passed away on July 29 at the age of 82, also served as private secretary to Queen Elizabeth II.

Although Prince Harry considered traveling to the UK for the memorial service, he faced challenges due to security.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not receive taxpayer-funded security during their visits to the UK anymore.

An insider told OK magazine that the UK law requires Prince Harry to notify British officials of any travel plans to the UK at least 28 days in advance to arrange for security.

However, due to the short notice and the complexities involved, Duke of Sussex could not meet this requirement.

"Harry didn’t have plans to visit the UK this summer so when something last-minute arises like a funeral, it becomes a very difficult situation to navigate," a source stated.

They added, "Harry has made visits to the UK in the past, but the security issue has remained a constant concern."