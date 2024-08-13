Kate Middleton's selfless gesture to ‘clear the air' with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton reportedly tired to clear things up with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan Markle to "clear the air" following a huge allegation, according to sources.

The Princess of Wales reportedly called Meghan after the release of Omid Scobie's explosive book Endgame, which claimed that King Charles and Princess Kate were the royals worried about Prince Archie’s skin color.

"Shortly after the book's allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air," the source told In Touch Weekly.

They went on to claim that Kate acted on the King’s request after Prince William refused to reach out to the Sussexes.

"Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker after William's refusal,” they said. "He wants to heal the rift once and for all."

“She agreed, because when it comes to the royal family, Kate has always taken her duties seriously - she does what she is told. This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it's starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy."

When Scobie’s book came out, he initially denied having named the royals in the book. Later, he admitted that an "early" draft of Endgame did contain the names and was mistakenly sent to the Dutch publication house Xander Uitgevers.