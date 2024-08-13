Brad Pitt talks about spending time with loved ones after turning 60

Brad Pitt opened up about his thoughts on aging and mortality.



As Pitt celebrates his 60th birthday, he discussed how reaching this milestone has impacted his outlook on life, according to GQ report.

In an interview with the outlet alongside his pal George Clooney, the actor said, "You start to understand this idea of mortality and that it is something we all have to deal with. You just become more aware of it."

Pitt, who stars in the upcoming film Wolfs alongside Clooney, shared that he is focusing on cherishing time with loved ones and appreciating life's simple joys.

He said, "I don’t know how to not sound cheesy about it, but just the air is fresh and grass is green and I’ve just kind of become that guy a little bit."

During the same conversation, Clooney, 63, reminisced about the time when he turned Pitt's age.

He said, "When I turned 60, my wife and I had a nice dinner," adding, "We were talking and I said, 'Look, I’m 60.' Now I’m 63. And I said, 'So here’s the thing, I can still play basketball with the boys. I can still hang, do a lot of shit. Physically, I’m in pretty good shape still.'"