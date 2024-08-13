Princess Alexia takes big step in life after gap year

After remaining indecisive for some time, Princess Alexia of the Netherlands has finally decided to go to London for further studies.



This comes after she opened up about her emotions and admitted she was "a bit stressed about choosing" the right university and program after taking a gap year, according to NL Times.

According to the announcement of the Royal House of the Netherlands daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Mareima is going to University College London this September.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Alexia of the Netherlands will start a bachelor's degree in Science and Engineering for Social Change at the Faculty of Engineering, University College London (UCL) at the end of September," the statement reads.

The 19-year-old previously graduated from the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales in the summer of 2023.

In the meantime, Princess Alexia is next to her elder sister Princess Catharina-Amalia in line for the succession for the Dutch throne.