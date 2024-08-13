 
Beyonce's mother ready to finalize divorce: Report

Tina was previously married to Solange and Beyonce’ father, Mathew Knowles

August 13, 2024

Beyonce’s mother Tina is reportedly on her way to settle second divorce.

For those unversed, Tina Knowles tied the knot with Richard Lawson in 2015 in Newport Beach, California. However, Tina filed for divorce from her second husband July 2023 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Tina was previously married to Beyonce’ father, Mathew Knowles, but she split with him in 2009.She shared two daughters Beyonce and Solange Knowles Matthew.

Speaking of Tina’s divorce with Richar, an insider privy to In Touch revealed that she handed over all the required document of exchanges to Richard. These include list of her income, expenses and information about her assets.

Moreover, in the documents obtained by the outlet Tina requested that her last name to be legally restored to Knowles when she filed to end her marriage of eight years.

Their divorce announcement came as a shock to fans as Richard gushed over his dear wife in a 2021 social media post.

"As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you become the ultimate mother, especially for your own daughters.”

He also added at the time, “But also for the way you care for and nurture women all over the world. It took 32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait."

