George Clooney blasts Quentin Tarantino after director refused to call him ‘movie star'

George Clooney and director Quentin Tarantino are blasting each other in interviews

George Clooney is clearly irritated with director Quentin Tarantino for bad mouthing him recently.

Clooney sat down with GQ alongside his pal and costar Brad Pitt.

Sharing his discontent with the director’s remarks, Clooney said, “Quentin said some s**t about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him.”

Explaining further, he said, “He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about you, and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He goes, he’s not a movie star. And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole f***ing career.’”

Sitting next to Clooney, his pal Brad began to chuckle at his frustration.

The Ocean’s Eleven star, however, continued expressing his frustration, “So now I’m like, all right, dude, f*** off. I don’t mind giving him s***. He gave me s***.”

Despite his disappointment, the father-of-two went on to show gratitude for being “really lucky" to work with “great directors.”

He noted that good directors and screenplay is what “keeps you alive,” which is what he learnt from starring in “really bad films.”

George Clooney and Brad Pitt star together in Wolfs, which will hit theaters on Sept. 20.