 
Geo News

George Clooney blasts Quentin Tarantino after director refused to call him ‘movie star'

George Clooney and director Quentin Tarantino are blasting each other in interviews

By
Web Desk
|

August 13, 2024

George Clooney and director Quentin Tarantino are blasting each other in interviews
George Clooney and director Quentin Tarantino are blasting each other in interviews

George Clooney is clearly irritated with director Quentin Tarantino for bad mouthing him recently.

Clooney sat down with GQ alongside his pal and costar Brad Pitt.

Sharing his discontent with the director’s remarks, Clooney said, “Quentin said some s**t about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him.”

Explaining further, he said, “He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about you, and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He goes, he’s not a movie star. And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole f***ing career.’”

Sitting next to Clooney, his pal Brad began to chuckle at his frustration.

The Ocean’s Eleven star, however, continued expressing his frustration, “So now I’m like, all right, dude, f*** off. I don’t mind giving him s***. He gave me s***.”

Despite his disappointment, the father-of-two went on to show gratitude for being “really lucky" to work with “great directors.”

He noted that good directors and screenplay is what “keeps you alive,” which is what he learnt from starring in “really bad films.”

George Clooney and Brad Pitt star together in Wolfs, which will hit theaters on Sept. 20.

Princess Alexia takes big step in life after gap year
Princess Alexia takes big step in life after gap year
Kate Middleton makes strict rule about Harry, Meghan amid vacation with Prince William video
Kate Middleton makes strict rule about Harry, Meghan amid vacation with Prince William
Hoda Kotb reveals how cancer diagnosis destroyed THIS dream
Hoda Kotb reveals how cancer diagnosis destroyed THIS dream
Brad Pitt talks about spending time with loved ones after turning 60 video
Brad Pitt talks about spending time with loved ones after turning 60
Beyonce's mother ready to finalize divorce: Report video
Beyonce's mother ready to finalize divorce: Report
Channing Tatum open to going to extreme lengths for 'Gambit'
Channing Tatum open to going to extreme lengths for 'Gambit'
Kate Middleton's selfless gesture to ‘clear the air' with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton's selfless gesture to ‘clear the air' with Meghan Markle
Tom Cruise clashes with producers over 'death-defying' Olympic stunt video
Tom Cruise clashes with producers over 'death-defying' Olympic stunt