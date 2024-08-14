 
Kylie Jenner reveals how she ditches cameras with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is currently enamoured with the acting sensation Timothee Chalamet

Web Desk
August 14, 2024

Kylie Jenner recently weighed in on how she managed to stay low-like in New York while dating Timothee Chalamet.

In a new chat with British Vogue, the American reality TV star explained that her children Stormi and Aire stay with their father Travis Scott when she visits New York with Timothee Chalamet.

She began the chat by saying, "If I'm away, if I'm in [New York] for example, they're with their father."

"I've been walking the High Line," she also confessed about her relationship with the Wonka star.

Spilling the beans on her way to remain anonymous during step-outs, the 27-year-old shared, "There's an angle that you can do [with your baseball cap] where they can't see your face, and I wear a mask.”

"I haven't had one person notice me, I've been really able to get around," Kylie also addressed.

"I always just feel like the young mom in the room," she also admitted.

Wrapping up the discussion, she got candid about her first born, "Stormi wasn't planned. It happened, but obviously I knew that I wanted to have her,” and concluded, “I wanted children so bad."

