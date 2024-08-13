Taylor Swift's ex Conor Kennedy announces major relationship update

Taylor Swift’s ex Conor Kennedy is all set to tie the knot with a Brazilian singer.



The 30-year-old son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to his official Instagram account and posted a joint post with his fiancee Giulia Be to announce their engagement.

Kennedy and the singer whose real name is Giulia Bourguignon Marinho captioned their post, “Easiest yes of all time.”

In the announcement post, the couple also shared a series of photos and videos with the first photo featuring Giulia wrapping her arms around Kennedy showing off her engagement ring.

The carousel also includes a video of the newly engaged couple embracing each other in a dark room decorated with candles.

“I literally can’t believe this. I’m dreaming. This is a dream, this is a dream,” Giulia said in the clip.

“I’m so happy,” she gushed while the couple had a romantic moment.

“I love you so much, potato,” Kennedy said.

“This is the best day ever, I love it that we’re both sweaty and after work and gross and disgusting, It’s perfect. I love you so much,” Giulia added.

The final slide featured matching tattoos on the pair’s hand and the engagement ring on Giulia’s finger.

Additionally, the couple have been dating since February 2022 as per Page Six.

It is pertinent to mention that Swift and Kennedy dated back in 2012.