Photo: Kevin Costner struggling to find closure after divorce: Source

Kevin Costner is reportedly finding it hard to say goodbye to old memories.

As fans will be aware, the Yellowstone hitmaker parted ways with former Christine Baumgartner after 18 years of marriage.

Spilling the beans on his life after divorce, an insider shared with Life & Style Magazine, “Kevin feels like he’s been stabbed in the back.”

The source also added, “Kevin’s craving closure but finding it difficult, especially as he’s hearing how happy Christine is.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Kevin’s bestie, Josh Connor, and his former wife sparked romance rumours when duo were pictured together in January 2024.

Christine is seemingly having the best time of her life with new beau and reportedly, “Kevin feels like it’s his money paying for their new life,” the source also claimed.

They tipsters also tattled, “It seemed toward the end that all he was to her was a bank account and it still feels that way,” after which they resigned from the chat.

Last month, it was also reported about Kevin that “seeing his ex getting ready to marry his old friend, and getting dumped by Jewel — it’s left him bruised!”