Mark Wahlberg ditches all tattoos except one romantic gesture for his wife

Mark Wahlberg showed off a sweet gesture toward his wife.



The 53-year-old actor appeared in a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and told the guest host Jeff Goldblum about “his only remaining tattoo”.

Wahlberg revealed that he has dedicated a tattoo on his ring finger to his wife of 15 years, Rhea Durham.

"That's my wife's name," Wahlberg said while showing his finger, "In case I'm not wearing my ring or I'm working, I can always have."

The actor revealed that he got the tattoo on “Valentine’s Day”.

"She said, 'That's the nicest thing you've ever done,'" The Union actor recalled his wife’s reaction

In response, Wahlberg said to his wife, "I said, 'Well can I have back the expensive jewelry and just get you one of these too?'"

Additionally, The Ted star also told the show host that his ring finger ink is "the only remaining tattoo I have. I got all the other tattoos removed."

It is pertinent to mention that Welberg and Durham first met in 2001 and got married in 2009.

Moreover, the couple share four children including two daughters Grace and Ella, and two sons Brendan and Michael.