 
Geo News

Halle Berry shares plan for her 58th birthday: ‘Fighting for all women'

The actress revealed that she takes her ‘health seriously’

By
Web Desk
|

August 14, 2024

Halle Berry shares plans for her 58th birthday: ‘Fighting for all women’
Halle Berry shares plans for her 58th birthday: ‘Fighting for all women’

Halle Berry revealed that she will advocate for women’s health on her upcoming birthday.

During an interview with Extra TV, the 57-year-old actress said that she plans to celebrate her upcoming birthday by advocating for a new bill to raise public awareness of menopause.

Referring to the Advancing Menopause Care and Mid-Life Women’s Health Act introduced in May the Catwomen star said, “I'm going to be in West Virginia with Senator [Shelley] Capito doing some advocacy work for my menopause bill.”

She went on to say, “I can't think of a better way to spend my birthday than fighting for all women. Can’t wait to get there.”

“I realized about four years ago I was in perimenopause, and I thought I was going to miss it. That’s what I thought — that’s how little I knew about it," she added.

Over the past few months, Berry has been vocal about destigmatizing the concept of menopause and called out the idea of ‘shame’ in it.

Her advocacy even led her to the Time’s 100 Health list.

Kylie Jenner reveals how she ditches cameras with Timothee Chalamet video
Kylie Jenner reveals how she ditches cameras with Timothee Chalamet
'Friends' star Courteney Cox's daughter calls her 'rude' for THIS reason video
'Friends' star Courteney Cox's daughter calls her 'rude' for THIS reason
Taylor Swift's ex Conor Kennedy announces major relationship update
Taylor Swift's ex Conor Kennedy announces major relationship update
Kylie Jenner gets 'honest' about challenges in her early 20s
Kylie Jenner gets 'honest' about challenges in her early 20s
Adele struggling with insecurities amid Rich Paul romance: Source video
Adele struggling with insecurities amid Rich Paul romance: Source
Jennifer Lopez spotted embracing Ben Affleck's son amid reconciliation rumors
Jennifer Lopez spotted embracing Ben Affleck's son amid reconciliation rumors
Brad Pitt, George Clooney share secrets of their longtime friendship
Brad Pitt, George Clooney share secrets of their longtime friendship
Princess Alexia takes big step in life after gap year
Princess Alexia takes big step in life after gap year