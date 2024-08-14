Halle Berry shares plan for her 58th birthday: ‘Fighting for all women'

Halle Berry shares plans for her 58th birthday: ‘Fighting for all women’

Halle Berry revealed that she will advocate for women’s health on her upcoming birthday.



During an interview with Extra TV, the 57-year-old actress said that she plans to celebrate her upcoming birthday by advocating for a new bill to raise public awareness of menopause.

Referring to the Advancing Menopause Care and Mid-Life Women’s Health Act introduced in May the Catwomen star said, “I'm going to be in West Virginia with Senator [Shelley] Capito doing some advocacy work for my menopause bill.”

She went on to say, “I can't think of a better way to spend my birthday than fighting for all women. Can’t wait to get there.”

“I realized about four years ago I was in perimenopause, and I thought I was going to miss it. That’s what I thought — that’s how little I knew about it," she added.

Over the past few months, Berry has been vocal about destigmatizing the concept of menopause and called out the idea of ‘shame’ in it.

Her advocacy even led her to the Time’s 100 Health list.