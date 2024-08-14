Queen Elizabeth II fun time in private jets laid bare

Queen Elizabeth II’s airplane habits have been laid bare in a confession.



Her Majesty, who flew private jet during her reign as the monarch of Britain, loves following realtime route maps and having a martini.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioners reveals: "Elizabeth was clearly highly regarded by BA because she served some of the most important people in the world. Take that 1989 British Airways Royal Flight. Her memorabilia includes confidential instructions on how to care for our late Queen and Prince Philip – right down to the sweets Her Majesty preferred on take-off."

Mr Hanson added: "The Queen liked to have a bowl of Velamints at hand and in her dressing room. The instructions also stated she, 'tends to like a Martini before her guests arrive'. Royal comforts included having her own pillows and her dresser made up her bed. Also, if Her Majesty was asleep prior to landing, cabin crew were instructed not to not disturb her. She should be left in her bed."

Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2023 after amid frail condition out of old age. She has been succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.